Business

MPC member: Retention of petrol subsidy ‘difficult to justify’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Adeola Adenikinju, has called on the Federal Government to urgently develop a framework for scrapping the petroleum subsidy regime, contending that the subsidy is “no longer sustainable and its retention is difficult to justify under the current economic climate.” Adenikinju stated this in his personal statement at the MPC’s meeting in July.

The CBN posted the personal statements on its website, yesterday. The MPC member noted that despite positive real GDP growth and deceleration of inflation, key challenges remain with “continuous underperformance of government revenue relative to the budgeted values, affecting capacity of governments at all levels to deliver on government promises and revving up deficits and public debts to worrisome levels.”

He stated: “One way to address the challenging government revenue, high fiscal deficit and inflation induced through the mechanisms for financing the deficit is for government to develop a framework for winding down the unsustainable petroleum subsidy regime, which has negatively affected government fiscal space, accretion to foreign reserves, put pressure on the naira exchange rate and hinder the development of the downstream sector.” He, however, noted that the passage of PIB was likely to be beneficial to the economy, as it would attract investment to the oil and gas sector and facilitate employment and growth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Samsung heir released from prison on parole

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has been released from a South Korean prison and is now on parole. He served 207 days in jail – just over half the sentence he received after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January, reports the BBC. The case involved the country’s former President Park Guen-hye, who is […]
Business

Uncertainty still exists over monetary policy direction –FBNQuest Securities boss, Ahimie

Posted on Author BAMIDELE FAMOOFO

In this interview, Fiona Ahimie, Managing Director of FBNQuest Securities reflects on the performance of the Nigerian Stock Market in the first two months of 2021, discussing the market performance and the strong stock market rally in the fourth quarter of 2020. She also speaks to how new products are expanding the scope of possibilities […]
Business

Sanwo-Olu, NAICOM boss laud Heirs Holdings’ insurance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Heirs Holdings on its vision to democratise access to insurance with the establishment of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance. The governor gave the commendation at the formal launch of the two companies in Lagos, yesterday. The event, which had the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica