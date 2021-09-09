MPC member: Retention of petrol subsidy ‘difficult to justify’

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Adeola Adenikinju, has called on the Federal Government to urgently develop a framework for scrapping the petroleum subsidy regime, contending that the subsidy is “no longer sustainable and its retention is difficult to justify under the current economic climate.” Adenikinju stated this in his personal statement at the MPC’s meeting in July.

The CBN posted the personal statements on its website, yesterday. The MPC member noted that despite positive real GDP growth and deceleration of inflation, key challenges remain with “continuous underperformance of government revenue relative to the budgeted values, affecting capacity of governments at all levels to deliver on government promises and revving up deficits and public debts to worrisome levels.”

He stated: “One way to address the challenging government revenue, high fiscal deficit and inflation induced through the mechanisms for financing the deficit is for government to develop a framework for winding down the unsustainable petroleum subsidy regime, which has negatively affected government fiscal space, accretion to foreign reserves, put pressure on the naira exchange rate and hinder the development of the downstream sector.” He, however, noted that the passage of PIB was likely to be beneficial to the economy, as it would attract investment to the oil and gas sector and facilitate employment and growth.

