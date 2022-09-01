News

MPC Member: Stress tests confirm resilience of banking industry

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Prospects for Nigeria’s economy look bright as results of latest stress tests conducted by the country’s regulatory authorities confirm the resilience of the banking industry to potential severe macroeconomic shocks, a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability at the apex bank, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, has said. In her personal statement at the MPC’s meeting in July, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, Ahmad also stated that despite the adverse impact of the Russia- Ukraine war, Nigeria’s domestic output growth had remained on a positive trajectory, adding that “undoubtedly, CBN’s sustained development finance initiatives in the real sector and complementary fiscal initiatives, have helped buoy the economy through these trying times.”

She further stated: “The continued resilience of the financial system and flow of credit to the real economy further strengthens the positive outlook for output expansion. “Capital adequacy as of June 2022 was robust at 14.1 per cent, 410 basis points above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent. Industry liquidity was also strong at 42.6 per cent over the same period and supported by significant cash reserve requirement buffers available to provide liquidity backstops should banks require it.”

The CBN deputy governor also disclosed that banking industry total assets rose to N65.48 trillion in June 2022 from N53.64 trillion in June 2021, while total deposits rose to N42.03 trillion from N33.85 trillion over the same period. In addition, she noted that gross credit has maintained an upward trajectory since 2019, rising by N5.02 trillion between June 2021 and June 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce and Oil & Gas sectors. According to Ahmad, “this notable increase was achieved amidst continued decline in non-performing loans ratio from 5.3 per cent in April 2022 to 5.0 per cent in June 2022. Furthermore, results of stress tests showed resilience of banks’ solvency and liquidity ratios in response to potential severe macroeconomic shocks.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

…after 32 months The United States embassy in Nigeria has lifted the restriction on drop box service or interview waiver for those renewing visas in the country. The interview waiver was suspended for Nigerian applicants in May 2019. But according to checks by TheCable on Monday, the suspension on the interview waiver has been lifted. Applicants must, […]
News

Osun 2022: NGO tasks media on objectivity

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A non-governmental organization, Search for Common Ground, has urged media practitioners to be factual in their reportage and avoid fake news for the sustainability of the nation’s democratic growth. Speaking at the end of a four-day workshop for media practitioners in Osogbo on Friday, the National Media Specialist, Mr. Temisan Etielsola, said hate speech, fake […]
News

C’River CP, Jimoh dies of COVID-19 related complications

Posted on Author Clement James

… Ayade bemoans his death, condoles with family Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, has been reported dead. Multiple sources said Jimoh died yesterday, from Coronavirus related complications. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, while speaking to journalists, said the late Jimoh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica