MPC Member: Stress tests confirm resilience of banking industry

Prospects for Nigeria’s economy look bright as results of latest stress tests conducted by the country’s regulatory authorities confirm the resilience of the banking industry to potential severe macroeconomic shocks, a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability at the apex bank, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, has said. In her personal statement at the MPC’s meeting in July, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, Ahmad also stated that despite the adverse impact of the Russia- Ukraine war, Nigeria’s domestic output growth had remained on a positive trajectory, adding that “undoubtedly, CBN’s sustained development finance initiatives in the real sector and complementary fiscal initiatives, have helped buoy the economy through these trying times.”

She further stated: “The continued resilience of the financial system and flow of credit to the real economy further strengthens the positive outlook for output expansion. “Capital adequacy as of June 2022 was robust at 14.1 per cent, 410 basis points above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent. Industry liquidity was also strong at 42.6 per cent over the same period and supported by significant cash reserve requirement buffers available to provide liquidity backstops should banks require it.”

The CBN deputy governor also disclosed that banking industry total assets rose to N65.48 trillion in June 2022 from N53.64 trillion in June 2021, while total deposits rose to N42.03 trillion from N33.85 trillion over the same period. In addition, she noted that gross credit has maintained an upward trajectory since 2019, rising by N5.02 trillion between June 2021 and June 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce and Oil & Gas sectors. According to Ahmad, “this notable increase was achieved amidst continued decline in non-performing loans ratio from 5.3 per cent in April 2022 to 5.0 per cent in June 2022. Furthermore, results of stress tests showed resilience of banks’ solvency and liquidity ratios in response to potential severe macroeconomic shocks.”

