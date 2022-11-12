Monetary Policy Committee
MPC member to FG: Implement recommendations of Oronsaye committee

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Mike Obadan, has urged the federal government to implement the recommendations of the Oronsaye Committee as part of the measures needed to tackle the country’s economic crisis.

Obadan, who stated this in his personal statement at the MPC meeting in September, which was released by the apex bank, yesterday, warned that: “The country is facing high fiscal sustainability risks from low revenues, rising debt servicing costs and crowding-out of capital expenditure.” According to him: “The fiscal authority needs to that the CBN has put in place by reviewing the structure of public spending to bring down expenditure on non-essential goods and services at this point in time; it is highly desirable to do so.”

Specifically, he proposed, among other measures that the federal government should develop the political will to implement the recommendations of the Oronsaye Committee, which it set up some years ago on the rationalisation of government enterprises and institutions; suspend the establishment of new government institutions; effect a drastic cut in the emoluments of political office holders including members of the legislatures and consider deregulation of petroleum product prices (premium motor spirit) to free the nation from the payment of fictitious subsidies and associated corruption Oland save money for welfare programmes.

In addition, the MPC member suggested the suspension of all unnecessary foreign travels which, according to him, put pressure on the nation’s highly limited foreign reserves and the naira exchange rate; a review of the merchandise imports structure to ensure that only imports of merchandise that cannot be produced in the country benefit from official foreign exchange and giving political support to the CBN to review access to foreign exchange for invisibles. Indeed, Obadan wants the CBN to suspend official foreign exchange sales for school fees for new students while foreign exchange access for existing students should continue until they graduate.

Furthermore, he stated that: “Under the situation of economic crisis in which the country currently is, it will not be out of place to review the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) downwards while only critical cases of illness should benefit from official foreign exchange.” He also said that: “There is the compelling need for the CBN to introduce strong measures, which though may be tagged by some people as harsh, to check the trend of dollarization of the economy and the large volumes of cash floating in the economy with serious implications for inflation and exchange rate stability.” Saturday Telegraph reports that on October 26, the CBN announced plans to redesign the N200, N500 and N1, 000 banknotes as part of measures to tackle inflation and exchange rate instabilit

 

