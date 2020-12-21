News

MPC members fret over deposit-lending rate gap

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Two members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have expressed concern over the widening gap between deposit and lending rates.

 

The members, Prof. Mike Obadan and Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, who stated this in their personal statements at last month’s MPC meeting, which were released by the apex bank at the weekend, noted that although effective monetary policy measures continue to ensure that the financial sector is sound and resilient despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the disparity between deposit and lending rates is not healthy for the financial system.

 

They urged the CBN to encourage lenders to lower retail lending rates to complement the regulator’s current policy stance. According to Obadan, “Although the CBN’s measures influenced interest rates downwards, lending rates are still high and there is unacceptable disparity between lending and deposit rates.

 

The spread between the two rates is wide, standing at 26.47 percentage points in November. Such a widespread discourages savings and unnecessarily favours the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs). “After some months of implementation, there is need for the bank to review two extant policies relating to savings/deposit interest rates and corporate savings/ deposits.

 

They have been described as promoting financial repression.” Specifically, the MPC member called for the review of the policy which bars corporate enterprises/ organisations – micro, small, medium and large enterprises, including private educational institutions, foundations and even small associations/clubs, from operating savings accounts.

 

He said: “There is need to review this policy to allow corporate MSMEs to operate savings accounts just as the DMBs save money, even through investment in government securities. To the extent that the savings account is one of the financial products of the DMBs, MSMEs have a right to put some money in savings deposits for the rainy day.”

 

He further pointed out that savings deposits will help MSMEs to withstand shocks to which they are highly vulnerable by putting their small funds in savings accounts to earn interests which contribute to their sustenance.

 

He noted that: “MSMEs will be able to avoid double jeopardy which they suffer at present; not only do they lose interest income, they are now exposed to all sorts of charges on the current accounts which they operate.

 

“The abolition of corporate savings deposit accounts could undermine the attainment of the objective of reducing the size of the informal sector as some informal sector operators could be discouraged from assuming the character of formal sector operators,” he added. Obadan also called for a

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

