MPC members fret over restructured credit portfolios

Despite the banking sector’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio falling to 5.9 per cent in April from 6.0 per cent in March this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should continue to conduct macroprudential risk reviews due to the restructured industry credit portfolios, three members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have said.

They stated this in their personal statements at the last MPC meeting held in May, posted on the CBN’s website yesterday, The CBN had reduced the interest rates on its intervention facilities from nine per cent to five per cent per annum for one year effective March 1, 2020, as part of measures to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy. On March 3 this year, the apex announced that it had extended the forbearance by another 12 months to February 28, 2022, stating that the: “The role-over of the moratorium on the credit facilities shall be considered on a case by case basis.”

However, in her personal statement at the MPC meeting in May, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Department, CBN, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, stated that while the banking industry sustained its resilience, posting strong soundness indicators, with capital adequacy ratio standing at 15.8 per cent as at April 2021 and NPL ratio as at April 2021, decreasing 70 bps to 5.89 per cent compared with April 2020: “Macro prudential risk reviews remain paramount in the view of the restructured industry credit portfolios.” According to the CBN Deputy Governor: “Stress test results in this respect also showed that industry solvency and liquidity positions were at comfortable levels and could withstand mild to moderate shocks in the short to medium term.

Like this: Like Loading...