MPC on familiar terrain amid naira concerns

Despite inflation falling for the fourth consecutive month to stand at 17.38 per cent in July, concerns about naira weakness and its impact on prices mean that at their two-day meeting, which begins tomorrow, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will once again be focusing on how to solve the inflation versus growth dilemma, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although at the time they held their last meeting – late July – inflation had declined for a third consecutive month, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in line with analysts’ expectations, voted to leave the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 11.50 per cent and other parameters, unchanged.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the committee explained that it left rates unchanged because it believed that “there was a need to continue to put in place policy measures that will further and faster drive down inflation, while at the same time accelerate output growth to levels above population growth rate.”

Support for CBN

The Committee, however, stated that pending when adequate measures to accelerate output growth are introduced, CBN should intensify its heterogeneous policies to drive economic growth and ensure financial system stability. According to the communiqué, “whereas, the arsenal at its (CBN) disposal had almost become fully exhausted, MPC believe that there is the need to continue to use those tools that had been adopted so far, even in a more aggressive manner. “MPC, therefore, encourage the bank to continue using its existing administrative methods to rein-in inflation by the use of its discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) policy to mop-up liquidity from the banking system as the need arises.

“The Committee also encouraged the bank to continue the use of its intervention mechanism to deploy funds to output-stimulating and employment-generating sectors of the economy, such as the Targeted Credit Facility, AGSMEIS, agriculture and manufacturing. “In the Committee’s view, the current situation, neither gives room for tightening, as this will hurt output growth, nor loosening, as this will exacerbate inflationary pressures.”

Specifically, the MPC stated: “Whereas this will limit excess liquidity available to attack the foreign exchange market … tightening will reduce money supply and thus inhibit the ability of deposit money banks to create credit that is needed to stimulate manufacturing output, which could also help to moderate prices.” Also, explaining why loosening was not accepted as the right stance at the time, the Committee stated: “On loosening, whereas MPC feels this should transmit into lower market interest rates, which could improve the ability of obligors to repay their loans and reduce NPLs, it nevertheless feels loosening would not only exacerbate inflationary pressure, but this would increase negative real rate of return and discourage investments in the domestic economy.”

However, since the MPC’s last meeting, inflation had dropped for a fourth consecutive month to stand at 17.38 per cent in July from 17.75 per cent in June. Also, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had released data showing that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of this year as against 0.51 per cent in Q1.

Naira weakness

On the other hand, naira has plunged from N505 per dollar on July 26 to N545/$1 as at September 10, at the parallel market. Interestingly, analysts attribute naira’s weakness to the announcement made by CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, when he was addressing journalists at the post MPC meeting press conference on July 27, that the regulator had ended its weekly sale of forex to Bureaux De Change (BDCs). Emefiele said the apex bank took the action because the BDCs had deviated from their primary role of providing retail forex sales to customers who deserve FX for legitimate purposes, such as PTA, BTA, tuition fees, medical payments, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) transactions, among others and were engaging in corrupt activities.

He also announced that with the stoppage of forex sales to BDCs, CBN would significantly increase and channel its weekly FX allocations previously meant for the currency dealers to DMBs, adding that the lenders must ensure that they meet the forex demand of customers who deserve it for legitimate purposes. In a recent report, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, attributed the recent surge in the prices of commodities such as wheat and sugar to dollar shortages. Still, while predicting that “insecurity and exchange rate swings (will) exert pressure on prices,” the FDC boss forecast that inflation would maintain a downward trend and likely drop to 16.8 per cent in August. According to him, the projected slowdown in inflation is largely to “consumer price resistance and increased food supply due to the harvest season.”

He said: “With the exception of core inflation, all inflation sub-indices are projected to decline in August. The month-on-month inflation is estimated to fall to 0.88 per cent (annualized at 11.12 per cent), while food inflation is expected to moderate to 20.85 per cent. “The decline in the food sub-index is largely due to the harvest.

The third quarter of the year is typically the peak of the harvest season. Meanwhile, currency pressures and higher logistics costs will keep core inflation elevated at 13.9 per cent. “With the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act and the imminent elimination of fuel subsidy, the pump price of PMS is likely to rise to N260/$. This will be exacbated by the proposed 3.61 per cent increase in electricity tariffs to N58.94/kWh.”

Analysts’ predictions

Commenting on the likely outcome of the MPC meeting, Rewane said: “A continued moderation in inflation and the spike in Q2 real GDP growth (5.01 per cent) albeit due to base year effects will increase the probability of empowering the doves in the MPC to fight for a reduction in the MPR as a complement to the stimulus of the fiscal authorities to sustain the growth trajectory.

“If inflation also reverses its downward trend in September due to persistent currency pressures, MPC may be put on the spot and will have to make a hard choice,” he added. However, in a report released at the weekend, analysts at Comercio Partners Asset Management said that they were not expecting the MPC to change its pro-growth stance. The analysts stated: “The pace of improvement in economic activities is expected to speed up, supported by improvements in vaccination against COVID-19. This improvement should translate to a further uptick in real GDP growth, particularly in the non-oil sector.

“The growth in the overall economy is however expected to slowdown as we move past the recessionary base period and the economy return to a stable growth path. On the policy end, these numbers are partly reflective of the dovish commitment of the monetary and fiscal authorities, and policymakers are expected to sustain their current policy stance to continue supporting growth, given that inflation has halted its uptrend. Nonetheless, the fast-spreading delta variant constitutes the major downside risk to growth.”

They further stated: “The recent trend of moderation in inflation is expected to remain, drawing support from a high base effect. Also, the expected dollar inflows from the IMF SDR allocation and the proposed Eurobond issuance should help ease the pressure in the FX market in the near term, providing the apex bank with the necessary ammunition to clear out the exiting backlog and to tackle speculation. Hence, the consequential improvement in our exchange rate position should help alleviate the upward pressure on prices.

“However, the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill poses a significant downside risk to the expected improvement in inflation, as the swift and proper implementation of the bill would bring about a sharp uptick in the price of premium motor spirit, which would then trickle into the various items in the inflation basket. Nonetheless, on the policy end, the slowdown in inflation would keep the monetary policy authorities at ease with their current dovish stance, leaving consolidation of economic growth as the policy priority in the interim.”

Conclusion

Although the consensus in financial circles at the weekend was that MPC is likely to leave rates unchanged at the end of its meeting on Friday, the Committee would no doubt be worried about the effect that a weak naira usually has on prices, given that Nigeria is an import dependent country.

