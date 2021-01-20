MPC set to retain growth focus amid inflation

As the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) gears up for its first meeting of 2021 next week, TONY CHUKWUNYEM writes that while the committee will be bothered by the recent surge in inflation, it is likely to maintain its focus on economic growth

Given that inflation had increased for the 14th consecutive month to hit 14.23 per cent in October 2020, there were speculations in some quarters that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would announce measures to curb the trend at its final meeting of the year in November.

A fortnight before the MPC meeting, however, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released Q3’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which showed negative growth of 3.62 per cent (6.10% contraction in Q2’ 2020), thus indicating that the economy had slid into recession.

November 2020 MPC meeting

The consensus among analysts was that the NBS data played a major role in the committee’s decision to leave rates unchanged at that meeting. Specifically, the MPC retained the benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), at 11.5 per cent, the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR, the Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR) at 27.5 percent and the Liquidity ratio at 30 percent.

While reading the meeting’s communiqué, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “The committee noted that inflation continued to be driven by supply side disruptions arising from the COVID-19 crisis and other legacy factors. Key amongst these are the security challenges in parts of the country; increase in food prices; and the recent hike in pump price of PMS and electricity tariff.

The MPC, therefore, emphasised the need to address structural supply side issues putting upward pressure on costs of production and unemployment. “At this meeting, the committee focused not only on price stability, but also on the need to speedily take actions to exit the recession.

In view of these considerations, the choices before the committee were focused on whether: to tighten the stance of policy to address rising price levels recognizing its primary mandate of price stability; to ease to support output recovery; or to hold to allow existing policy initiatives to permeate the economy.”

He further stated: “The committee noted that although the appropriate response to rising inflationary pressure would be to tighten the stance of policy in order to moderate upward pressure on prices, it nevertheless, felt that doing this would exert downward pressure on the recovery of output growth.

The committee also felt that tightening would negate the Bank’s desire to expand credit to the real sector at affordable terms, not only to boost production, but also to increase consumer spending.

To the committee, tightening was therefore not the appropriate response at this time.” Emefiele also said that while the committee felt that government spending and the regulator’s expansionary stance would be desirable to support recovery and guide the economy out of recession, it was concerned that loosening would trigger excess liquidity and worsen inflationary pressure. In addition, the CBN governor said: “MPC also felt that excess liquidity may impact demand pressure and fuel further depreciation of the naira.

With respect to a hold position, the committee was of the view that this will be beneficial as it will allow current policy measures to permeate the economy while observing the trend of developments. The committee also felt that the heterodox policies of the bank targeted at various sectors are showing positive results that would further engender growth.”

In fact, one MPC member, who strongly argued against tighter monetary policy, at the time, was the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad.

As she put it in her personal statement at the meeting, “whilst the domestic economy formally entered into recession in Q3, outlook for the economy remains broadly positive given an expected return to normalcy in global travels and economic activity – as vaccines are administered – and trends observed from the Q3’20 GDP numbers, which suggest an upward trajectory in domestic output.

“Nonetheless, it is imperative to facilitate a strong and inclusive economic recovery through expansionary fiscal policies if the country is to exit recession quickly, especially given the significant negative impact of the pandemic on key macroeconomic variables. The fiscal space however, remains significantly constricted, requiring monetary policy to step in further.

“This is even as Inflation continues on its upward trend, a threat to the primary remit of the committee requiring tighter monetary policy, which would be counterproductive for an economy in recession.

As noted in my September statement, the monetary authority is thus faced with very difficult tradeoffs, making the case for maintaining the policy stance very strong at the moment. A number of factors support this assertion.

Although output growth remains challenged, it is expected to turn the corner in the near term, fueled by increased lending to the manufacturing, agriculture and consumer goods sectors and a progressively lower interest rate environment.

“I also reckon that sustaining and ramping up ongoing fiscal and monetary initiatives to stimulate the domestic economy, which are beginning to yield fruit, would accelerate growth and help reduce supply shocks to inflation in the medium term.

More so, given the understandably lengthy lag of monetary policy, the effects of previous decisions are still permeating the system. In my view, a policy adjustment could trigger unwarranted shocks and derail an imminent recovery; thus, presenting no compelling reason to alter the monetary policy stance at this time.”

Surging inflation

However, since that MPC meeting, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released data showing that inflation jumped from 14.23 percent in October to 14.89 per cent and 15.75 per cent, in November and December 2020, respectively, a development, some analysts believe, will push the CBN into seriously considering raising interest rates.

Rewane’s forecast

For instance, commenting on the December inflation numbers, in a report released last week titled, “Inflation spikes despite harvest and land border re-opening,” the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said: “Nigeria’s headline inflation for December 2020 came in at 15.75 per cent, much higher than analyst expectations and 0.86 per cent above the November figure (14.89%).

It is almost seven per cent above the upper limit of the CBN’s inflation target range (6-9%), bringing the average inflation in 2020 to 13.21 per cent, up from 11.39 per cent in 2019. “A deep dive into the report shows that core inflation (inflation less seasonalities) increased sharply by 0.32 per cent to 11.37 per cent compared to a reduction of 0.09 per cent in November. This indicates that the spike in headline inflation is not driven by seasonal factors alone.

It validates the notion that the continued rise in inflation is due to the combined effects of exchange rate pass through, higher logistics costs (PMS), electricity tariff hike among others. High powered money and the funding of the FG overdraft estimated at N11trn are also inflation stoking factors.”

He further stated: “We expect a further increase in headline inflation in January 2021 but the pace of increase could slow due to the re-opening of land borders and increased output due to harvest. The MPC is expected to meet on January 25/26. We expect the stubbornly high inflation rate to be one of the major considerations at the meeting.

“The CBN cannot be oblivious to a rate of inflation which is now almost seven per cent above the upper limit of its inflation target range (6-9%). It therefore may consider tightening before the meeting or symbolically increasing the rates of its special bills, which is currently at 0.5 per cent p.a.” According to the FDC boss, Federal Government’s announcement of plans to securitise its overdraft at the CBN “roughly estimated at N11trillion (30.14% of money supply),” suggests that more securities would be available for institutional investors and hence a likely increase in interest rates.

Tightening forecast for Q2-Q3’21

Similarly, in its Nigeria Economic Outlook for this year, analysts at United Capital stated: “In 2021, we expect GDP growth to rebound by 1.7 per cent to 2.0 per cent, buoyed by increased economic activity and some improvements in the oil market. Although the reopening of the borders in Q4-2020 should ease pressures on food prices, other structural factors such as FX market illiquidity, potential increases in petrol price, etc.

may keep general prices elevated. “As a result, we expect the headline inflation rate to peak at around 16.0 per cent before pulling back, if no further policy adjustment is made. Again, the high base effect of the headline inflation spike in Q3 and Q4’20 should moderate further increases in price levels. In response to rising inflation and in a bid to attract FPI inflows to the market, we imagine that the CBN would begin to tighten its monetary policy stance at some point in Q2-Q3’21.”

