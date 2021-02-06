MPF: Nigeria needs brand new constitution

News

On its part, the MPF said Nigeria didn’t need only restructuring, but a brand new constitution to resolve the lingering crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers, especially in the Middle Belt of the country. Speaking through its Convener, Ibrahim Bunu, the MPF said the only solution to salvage Nigeria now was for a brand new constitution to replace the existing 1999 Constition. He said restructuring of the country’s constitution was also the solution to solve the lingering crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

He said: “You see what we are looking at the moment is far beyond restructuring, What will salvage this country now is a brand new constitution, and it might be a people constitution because what we are using is long overdue even our colonial masters won’t be happy with what is written in that constitution.

“In London today you say you have a Constitution that have stayed over a hundred years. All you need to do is to do review and make some certain changes.” He advised that unless Nigeria went back to the drawing board and ensure that the constitution is properly managed, in order for it not to fail. He said: “Because what is design will fail that is why you see people getting things not on merit. People are talking of regional, people are talking of tribe and Religion and all things and we don’t even know what we are doing.”

On the recent comment by Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, that the Federal Government should ban open grazing to the South, Bunu described Ganduje as a well educated personality. He said: “I am in support of the kano Governor this is how the 21st century mind should think and reason. The North has vast land more than any region. All the agricultural basin were designed in the North. Lag Chad basin and all that were created, Government can create green area for this people to do their own businesses.”

