News

mPharma donates drugs worth N35m to 44 hospitals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on mPharma donates drugs worth N35m to 44 hospitals

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), mPharma, Africa’s leading patient-centered technology- driven healthcare company, has donated drugs worth N35 million (approx.$ 76,000) to government- owned public hospitals across four states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Abuja.

The donations were made to a select group of hospitals with high patient footfall, and that primarily provide care to low-income patients. A total of 44 hospitals across the four states will receive the donated drugs. According to the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, the donated drugs are expected to be dispensed free of charge to patients suffering from a myriad of diseases including hypertension, diabetes, malaria, and infectious diseases, who are unable to afford the medications needed for their treatment.

The impact is expected to reach the underserved population who increasingly are unable to afford life-saving medications due to rising inflation and its associated unfavorable economic conditions. Among hospitals that will receive the medicines are General Hospital Alimosho, General Hospital Isolo, Lagos, Ace Medicare Hospital, Otta, and Obio Cottage Hospital, Port Harcourt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed election lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports the BBC. President-elect Joe Biden won all four. […]
News

Who To Watch In 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… Those Working For The Emergence Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu As President The race for the 2023 Presidential Election is gathering momentum and is becoming interesting by the day. While some candidates are trying to outwit others in the race for Aso Rock Villa, Abuja in 2023, others appear not to be too keen on […]
News Top Stories

Tribunal affirms MultiChoice’s right to increase prices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed the right of pay TV service provider, Multi- Choice Nigeria, to fix prices for its services.   The three-member tribunal, in a unanimous ruling read by its Chairman, Thomas Okosun, also ruled that though MultiChoice occupied a dominant position in the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica