mPharma donates drugs worth N35m to 44 hospitals

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), mPharma, Africa’s leading patient-centered technology- driven healthcare company, has donated drugs worth N35 million (approx.$ 76,000) to government- owned public hospitals across four states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Abuja.

The donations were made to a select group of hospitals with high patient footfall, and that primarily provide care to low-income patients. A total of 44 hospitals across the four states will receive the donated drugs. According to the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, the donated drugs are expected to be dispensed free of charge to patients suffering from a myriad of diseases including hypertension, diabetes, malaria, and infectious diseases, who are unable to afford the medications needed for their treatment.

The impact is expected to reach the underserved population who increasingly are unable to afford life-saving medications due to rising inflation and its associated unfavorable economic conditions. Among hospitals that will receive the medicines are General Hospital Alimosho, General Hospital Isolo, Lagos, Ace Medicare Hospital, Otta, and Obio Cottage Hospital, Port Harcourt.

