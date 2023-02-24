News

mPharma launches mobile POS to enhance retail operations for pharmacies

mPharma, a pan-African healthcare technology company, is proud to announce the launch of Bloom
POS Mobile, a mobile version of its popular Bloom web application. 
This innovative app allows pharmacies to perform retail activities on mobile phone devices, making it the perfect solution for
facilities that face frequent power outages or lack of Internet access.
“We are excited to launch Bloom POS Mobile and make it easier for pharmacies to access our platform and capture sales in real-time,” said Gregory Rockson, CEO of mPharma. “The true impact of the care that mutti pharmacies provide to their communities is immeasurable and we remain
committed to helping them boost their revenues as well as their impact in the communities they serve”.
The Bloom POS Mobile app is designed for Pharmacy Counter Assistants and is available for Android devices running version 8 or higher. It includes the POS, sales history, and inventory management feature, allowing users to make a sale, view their sales history, and access their inventory as they would on the web application. The app can be used offline, giving it a unique positioning in markets where power outages are common.
“Our goal is to make Bloom accessible to everyone, regardless of their internet or power situation,” said Dorinda Misrowoda, Product Manager of Bloom POS Mobile. “We understand that frequent
power outages can prevent facilities from capturing sales in real-time, so we developed this app to help them overcome this challenge and continue to grow their businesses.”
The Bloom POS Mobile app is easy to use and offers a range of benefits for Pharmacy Counter Assistants and Pharmacy owners, including the ability to capture sales at any time, anywhere, regardless of internet or power availability; real-time access to sales history and inventory data; and the ability to use the app offline, reducing the need for Internet access.
mPharma is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve the lives of people in the healthcare industry. With the launch of Bloom POS Mobile, we are taking another step towards achieving that goal.
Bloom POS Mobile is available for download on the Google Play Store now.

