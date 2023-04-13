Business

MPR: Banks raise interest rate on savings accounts

Following the recent hikes in the benchmark interest rate, Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), some deposit money banks (DMBs) have revised the interest rates on their savings accounts products. In an email sent to its customers, sighted by New Telegraph, Access Bank, for instance, said it had, with immediate effect, revised the interest rate on 23 savings account products to 5.40 per cent per annum.

As part of its efforts to curb rising inflation, the MPC had since May, last year, steadily raised the MPR from 11.50 per cent to 18 per cent as of March. The development meant that DMBs have not only been writing to their customers to inform them of an upward review of interest rates on all outstanding loans, they have also had to move up interest rate on savings accounts. In a circular it issued in August, the CBN directed DMBs to pay savings deposit account holders an interest of 30 per cent of whatever is the current MPR, reverting to what it was in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The circular read: “It will be recalled that as part of the efforts to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19, the Central Bank of Nigeria reduced the minimum interest rates payable on local currency savings deposits from 30 per cent to 10 per cent of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). This was aimed at stimulating growth in the larger economy following the economic-slowdown occasioned by the pandemic.

“Accordingly, effective August 1, 2022, the negotiable minimum interest rate on local currency savings deposits shall be 30 per cent of MPR. This supersedes our letter dated BSD/DIR/GEN/ LAB/13/052 on the subject. September 1, 2020.” Analysts, however, note that what lenders pay as interest rate on savings accounts is usually negligible compared to the additional interest rate imposed on loans.

