MPR Hike: Analysts predict I&E, parallel market rate convergence

Following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate(MPR)- by 100bps to 17.5 per cent on Tuesday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said that while the move might not curb inflation, there could be a convergence of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) fx window and the parallel market exchange rate. Reacting to the MPC’s decision, the analysts who noted that “effective rates are declining, with one-year Treasury bill rate now 13 per cent below the MPR,” pointed out that the “negative real rate of return on investments (is)now 17per cent.”

New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had told journalists, at the post MPC briefing, that part of the reason for the committee’s decision at the end of its meeting on Tuesday to hike the MPR for the fifth time in 10 months was to moderate the exchange rate. He stated: “The MPC was, therefore, unanimous in its position to continue to tighten. However, the dilemma at this meeting was whether to continue tightening aggressively or moderately. To the Committee, a moderate tightening may slow the rate of deceleration in inflation without necessarily hurting output.

“For those members who felt that an aggressive stance was needed, they were of the view that Nigeria’s inflation at a rate above 20 per cent, was already a threat to growth and among the highest in the world. To this group of members, aggressively raising the policy rate was paramount to reining in inflation because an aggressive tightening stance would further narrow the negative real interest rate margin. MPC also feels that a tightening stance would signal confidence in the effectiveness of its Monetary Policy direction to rein in inflation, improve financial system stability, and moderate exchange rate.”

 

