MPR: OPS frets over high loan repayment defaults

Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) hike of lending rate to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent yesterday, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) has expressed fears over inability of obligors to repay loans.

The group noted that although the apex bank is working hard to control inflation, the development would, however, impact SMEs operators as they won’t be interested in loans for business expansion and others. Also, the OPS noted that operators in critical sectors of the economy, including those in manufacturing and airlines, were already battling different macroeconomic challenges in all fronts. Speaking on behalf of the private sector group with New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos, a former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, a chartered accountant, said although it won’t worsen credit availability to the private sector operators, there will, however, be high rate repayment defaults

 

