Mr. Eazi merges ar t, music in Legalise Ar t Experience

African music superstar, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, is inviting viewers to experience his newest creative output; The Legalise Art Experience, a new short film documenting his collaboration with Benin-based painter, Patricorel.

The mini-doc, directed by Demola Falomo, captures Eazi’s first time performing Legalise, the first single from his forthcoming debut album, as Patricorel creates the single’s artwork onsite for an intimate audience. Inspired by his growing interest in acquiring African art, Mr. Eazi sees his yet-to-be-titled debut album as a collection of art pieces. Each single from the album will be represented in the form of a series of uniquely commissioned pieces from different African visual artists.

These pieces will be tokenised and shared with the public through specially curated metaverse and physical events. For Legalise, Mr. Eazi tapped Patricorel, whose work he was introduced to while recording for the album in Cotonou, Benin. While the song sees Eazi exposing his emotions as he celebrates his love for his fiancée, Temi Otedola while Patricorel’s painting by the same name simultaneously captures the intimacy of love, submission, vulnerability, and death’s finality. “I see the instrumen- tal as a canvas just like Patricore.

It’s a plain canvas and you don’t know what you will create,” Eazi explains, adding: “What struck me was the fact that he represents love with his pieces, but he draws with skeletons. I think skeletons are our most human, naked form.” The song Legalise and its official music video is currently enjoying mass airplay.

