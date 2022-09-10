Mr. Eazi releases Personal Baby off debut album

Superstar innovator, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, has released his second single, off his untitled debut album. The track follows June’s “Legalise” as the second single. Like “Legalize,” ‘‘Personal Baby” deals with love, but this time it’s from a somewhat darker perspective. Mr. Eazi enlisted noted Beninese artiste, Dominique Zinkpè, to hand paint the cover image for “Personal Baby.”

(Zinkpè’s piece is entitled “L’amour en tête,” which English translation is ‘love in mind’). The art video captures the recording process of the song with Nigerian songstress, Teni and Grammy-winning producer, Kel P while in Accra, Ghana and also the creation process of the artiste, Zinkpè in his home studio in Abomey Calavi, Benin.

According to him, art continues to be a mainstay theme of his new album and every song will be represented in the form of a series of individual physical artworks created by different contemporary African artistes. These pieces will be tokenised and shared with the public through specially curated metaverse and physical events. The song, “Personal Baby” and its official music video have been released on Youtube.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...