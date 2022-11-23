News

Mr Jay Autos boss tasks Nigerian government on economy

The CEO of Mr Jay Autos LLC, an award-winning licensed texas auto dealer, Oludoyi Julius Juwon has expressed concern over Nigeria’s dwindling economy.
It came as a shock to many Nigerians recently the news that the country’s external reserves depreciated by $866.2 million or 2.26 per cent in October 2022 to $37.39 billion from $38.255 billion.

“The world has been in turmoil in the past few years following Covid-19 and the Russian war on Ukraine, but government need to be smart about how to come out of these unscathed,” said Juwon, who runs Mr Jay Autos LLC, a Dallas, Texas-based auto dealership that specializes in sales of American and German cars.

Speaking on Nigeria’s dwindling economy, the young CEO, who has a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, said: “We have seen a sharp depreciation in the value of the naira in the past 24 months and it doesn’t bode well for Africa’s largest economy.”

The Kogi-born entrepreneur, who in 2017 was a Special Adviser to the Chairman of the Kogi State Universal Basic Education, said he is concerned about developments at home despite having a flourishing career in the United States of America.

“Yes, a lot of Nigerians are thriving outside the country, but that does not mean we forget who we are or where we come from,” he said.
An alumnus of Harmony School and Salem University, Lokoja, Juwon was the President of the International Relations and Diplomacy Student Association and during his tenure led a student delegation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Nigeria) and ECOWAS Commission. He avowed that Nigerians in the diaspora are ready to help the government with ideas, plans and collaboration to ensure that the country’s economy improved.
“Government should come up with policies and programmes that we can plug into and help keep the economy afloat,” he said.

 

