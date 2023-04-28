Mr Jollof Cautions Married Women Against Bringing Single Friends To Thier Home (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof has cautioned women against bringing their single friends to their matrimonial home.

Mr Jollof’s advice is coming barely 72 hours after the news of celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss’s alleged affair with her best friend’s husband broke the internet.

Taking to his verified Instagram page to issue a stern warning to married women, the comedian explains the reasons why some women become so close to the extent of sleeping with their friend’s husband

According to him, someone snatched her friend’s husband, hence, the reason he decided to counsel married women.

He said, when a married woman becomes too close to her female friend, the friendship can become sexual and they could take things to the extreme and include the husband in a threesome.

The Comedian added by saying the husband starts to fancy his wife friend for being younger than his wife and this can lead to a crisis in the marriage .

The 36-year-old commit actor made instances of women who allows their female friends to cook for their husband, assist in dropping the kids to school with her husband, all this will make such friend very comfortable in your matrimonial home therefore causing her to share your man with you.

The comedian went on to say it may not be right to accuse the man of not being strong enough to control himself whereas it was the woman that caused it.

He said “How many times will I warn you all not to bring your single friends to your matrimonial home? Now it has happened again, and you all are asking me what I have to say.

“The Genesis of this is when two friends become too close they start to such each other i.e become lesbian and some graduate to doing a threesome with their husband. Sometimes the men become greedy, they feel their wife is now an old cargo and the single one has more juice that would make them befriend the single ones”