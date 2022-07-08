Mr Lecturer, Eedris Abdulkareem, set to undergo kidney transplant, appeals for prayers

Nigerian veteran rapper, Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem, has appealed to Nigerians to pray for him as he is set to undergo kidney transplant. In a statement released via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the music star’s management appealed to Nigerians to pray for him ‘in these hours of his travails.’ “ASKING FOR YOUR PRAYERS FOR EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM!

The Nigerian Hip Hop Czar, Social Crusader and Rights Activist, Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in these hours of his travails,” the statement reads in part. “The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.”

It also revealed that a family member agreed to donate a kidney to the music star. “The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member),” it stated.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face these challenging times. “It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course. “Actually, his spirit emboldens us. We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process. May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all… Amen Hon. Myke Pam For Lakreem Entertainment.” Eedris Abdulkareem, is a Nigerian hip hop, R’n’B and Afrobeat artist, songwriter and singer. He was the lead rapper of the defunct Nigerian hip-hop boy band The Remedies.

Meanwhile, MI Abaga is leading a fundraiser for the kidney transplant of Eedris Abdulkareem, his colleague. In a Twitter post, Abaga called on fans and well-wishers of the rap star to fund his surgery. The rapper said he learned that Abdulkareem’s kidney transplant will happen on July 27. Abaga also shared bank account details where donations are to be made. “I received the sad news yesterday that Nigerian music Icon @EedrisOriginal, Eedris Abdul Kareem has been battling Kidney failure and needs our help,” Abaga wrote.

“I will share the information below in the following tweets.. please share and support as you can #SaveEedris. “Save Eedris Abdulkareen! Our brother has been diagnosed with kidney failure and requires surgery urgently! “We have a donor in his family. The hospital has fixed 27th July 2022 for this emergency surgery.”

