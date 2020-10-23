Arts & Entertainments

Mr Macaroni alleges threats to life over #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Debo Adebayo, a Nigerian comedian better known as Mr Macaroni, says he has been threatened severally since he first took to the streets for the #EndSARS protest.

 

The comedian brought the revelation to light in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

 

Adebayo explained that he had kept mum over the threats because he considered them “normal during protests,” adding that he only resolved to comment on it to create public awareness.

 

“Since the very first day I stepped out into the streets up till yesterday even before leaving Alausa, I have been threatened severally,” he wrote.

 

“I don’t tweet about them because it is normal in protests. I am safe presently but I am being threatened!! No be fear!! Na Awareness!!!!”

 

He also enjoined fellow #EndSARS protesters to keep safe amid the dusts trailing the movement, noting that the country’s leadership has shown its desperation to kill unarmed demonstrators.

 

“Like I said yesterday, for now, the only option we have is to stay safe!! The government has shown that they will stop at nothing to intimidate, silence, threaten and kill us!!! The same government that should be protecting us is killing us!!!” he added.

His comment is coming days after Flavour and Phyno, two Nigerian singers, also alleged threats to their lives over their involvement in the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’: Day of reckoning for Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee, Ozo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

On Sunday September 20, 2020 two of the seven Housemates remaining in the Big Brother House season 5 will have to bow out according to popular votes. Of the seven remaining, four are up for eviction, namely; Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee and Ozo. Biggie always has a surprise in store for the housemates and viewers and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy: My idea of African unity inspired by Gaddafi

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

On August 11, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, had a conversation with Lanre Bakare of Guardian UK. During the conversation, he revealed that his standard of pan-Africanism and African unity is late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi. A section of the article reads, “In past interviews, Burna Boy regularly raises the idea of pan-Africanism: that unity […]
Arts & Entertainments

Echoes of women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African traditional societies, childbearing – the responsibility of a woman in marriage – is held in high esteem. In most cultures failure to fulfill this role of motherhood is often greeted with sustained reproach and psychological torment to the woman. In fact, barren women are not accepted by society; they are usually subjected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: