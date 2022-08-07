Body & Soul

Mr Macaroni, Bolaji Ogunmola, others unleash the foody in them in ‘Smoke Eat’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fans have seen the comedy, acting, and other talents that their favourite celebrities display, but the foody side of them is exclusively unleashed in the cook-out show, ‘Smoke Eat’. The mixture of food and fun is brought to the fore in season two of Smoke Eat, a celebrity cook-out show that features celebrities as guests and testers.

 

Powered by Power Oil and Colgate, season 2 of Smoke Eat premieres on Saturday, August 6, 2022 and airs every other Saturday at 7:30pm on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes. The show returns with more exciting episodes as special guests like Mr Macaroni, Jude Orhorha, Charles Burn, Gloria Anozie, Greg Ojefua, Tony Akposheri, Bolaji Ogunmola, Wole Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Seun Ajayi, Lucy Ameh, Adebayo Davies, among others, grace the show for the mill. Smoke-Eat is a cook-out show that  showcases the beauty of making outdoor meals.

 

The programme presents outdoor food with celebrity host, Blessing Obasi, engaging Chef meat-man, a professional chef that prepares one or more dishes on each episode, taking the viewing audience through the food inspiration, preparation and stages of cooking while a celebrity guest stands by to eat. Smoke-Eat is packaged in an entertaining way that takes viewers through some of the lifestyles of the celebrity, whilst feasting on the delicacies prepared by the chef. Viewers are taken through the stages of preparing the meal using healthy ingredients like Power Oil, as well as maintaining healthy eating habits like brushing after meals with Colgate.

 

Speaking, Asst. Director of Media and Content Acquisition, Eniola Abubakar, said: “As a people, we have varieties of cuisines that enrich our taste buds, and showcase the richness of our culture. StarTimes is proud to be the fusion between entertainment and culture, leading to this relishing show. And with Colgate and Power Oil partnership, our audience can be assured of seeing their favourite celebrities share cuisine moments with them

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Mama Boko Haram: Sad story for woman activist

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Her name was overshadowed by her monikier-Mama Boko Haram. She strutted the turf as an activist and was famed for her deep contacts with the insurgents in the North East, especially in Borno State, where the insurgent group, Boko Haram, has its roots.   But just last week, her fortunes turned and for the worse […]
Body & Soul

Pater’s heritage unveils ‘Two Men and The Rest Of Us’ Season 2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

‘Two Men and The Rest of Us’, season 2, an allimprovised comedy series is ready to premiere on YouTube come November 22, 2020.   The comical drama stars, veteran actor/ director, Olufemi Bolorunde as Soyinka, Iheanyi Okoro as Okonkwo, it features Chris Oyedokun as Shamaya, Ice Ibim Omeite as Bomboy, May Okanigbe, Greg Chiadika, and […]
Body & Soul

Oniha: A reward for effective service at DMO

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

She manages one of the most controversial government parastatals in the country. Her office has been the centre of all eyes since the President Mohammadu Buhari administration began the massive borrowings for infrastructure and Nigeria’s economic fortunes began to dwindle.   Yet, Ms. Patience Oniha has remained focused on the job, managing what would have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica