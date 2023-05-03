Mr Macaroni Close To Tears As Celebrates Surprise Him On 30th Birthday

Famous Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has been brought to tears by his colleagues and friends as they host a surprise 30th birthday ahead of the date.

The famous Nigerian skit maker clocks 30 today, the 3rd of May, 2023, and he’s super excited about his new age.

Mr Macaroni who was surprised last night, May 2nd by his colleagues in the industry such as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie and others which he wasn’t aware of, brought tears to his eyes, as he could not imagine the massive love.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared videos of the suprise party with an appreciation caption to his fans.

He also disclosed that his 30th birthday is today and he is not ashamed to receive donations from his fans, stating he wants nothing less than 30 billion in his account.

The celebrant earlier on apologized to those who were not invited to the party, stating he was not aware of the function but was just convinced to attend an event with one of his colleagues, Bukunmi Adeaga, known as Kiekie.

He wrote “I’ll be 30 years old tomorrow. May 3rd!!!!! Please get ready to freaky my Akant!!! To everyone that has been saying they want to send me something, I go collect am tomorrow without shame!!!!

“30 Billion must enter my Akant tomorrow because it’s a freaky 30!!!!

“I knew nothing about the birthday party. Please don’t vex for me if you were not invited. Kiekie just said we were going out, and next thing, I was at my own party. I go do another party later invite everybody by myself. I love uuuuuu.”

Mr Macaroni who was loved by many took to their social media to celebrate Mr Macaroni with heartwarming words about how he had impacted many with his cheerful lifestyle.

Celebrities also took to his comment section to celebrate him,actors Muyiwa Ademola and Mercy Aigbe claimed the surprise party is well deserved because he possess one of the nicest souls.

Muyiwa Ademola wrote “Use another word better than being WONDERFUL! Debo is one of the nicest souls alive! Happiest Birthday, Dear Bro