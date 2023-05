Award-winning Nigerian skit maker, Debo Adebayo better known as Mr Macaroni marks his 30th birthday today, May 3.

In the mood for his birthday celebration, Mr Macaroni took to his Instagram page to share cool photos as he revealed his new year resolution.

The 30-year-old content creator describes his new age as Freaky 30, Mr Macaroni stated that he wants to start living life.

“Freaky 30!!!! I want to start living life!!!!”.