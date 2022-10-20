Mr Macaroni, Falz present at #EndSARSMemorial procession

Comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni and singer, Folarin Falana aka Falz are present as the #EndSARSmemorial procession begins at Lekki Tollgate.

Others present at the Thursday procession to mark the second anniversary of the Lekki shooting include Feyikemi Abudu and other youths.

However, a man, identified as Desmond Jacob, was picked up by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He claimed that he was among peaceful protesters that converged at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, the day of the shooting that led to the loss of lives of peaceful protesters.

Jacob could be seen kneeling down in front of the toll gate crying before police officers came and picked him up.

After interrogation, he was released and asked to leave the toll gate.

