Metro & Crime

Mr Macaroni, Falz present at #EndSARSMemorial procession

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni and singer, Folarin Falana aka Falz are present as the #EndSARSmemorial procession begins at Lekki Tollgate.

Others present at the Thursday procession to mark the second anniversary of the Lekki shooting include Feyikemi Abudu and other youths.

However, a man, identified as Desmond Jacob, was picked up by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He claimed that he was among peaceful protesters that converged at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, the day of the shooting that led to the loss of lives of peaceful protesters.

Jacob could be seen kneeling down in front of the toll gate crying before police officers came and picked him up.

After interrogation, he was released and asked to leave the toll gate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

God should take my life, cries visually impaired mom

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…lost two sons in less than one year M rs. Abidemi Sanyaolu is a visually impaired woman. She became blind 11 years after a mysterious illness. She said that her visual impairment made her become a person with special needs, dependent on people. She has two children; one of them was 14-year-old Mubarak Sanyaolu. Mubarak, […]
Metro & Crime

2023 guber: Ide Owodiong assures on quality development as kinsmen bless aspiration

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo A 2023 governorship hopeful in Akwa Ibom slState on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has assured on calculated spread of infrastructural development that will turn around many hitherto rural areas in the state  to modern cities if elected governor in 2023. Ide, who  made […]
Metro & Crime

Senate urges Ag. IGP, security agencies to investigate Ebonyi killings

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, Wednesday, urged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the killings and kidnapping of citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen. The Senate passed the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Sam Egwu, who represents Ebonyi North on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica