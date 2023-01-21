Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Macaroni, Hermes, Diadem, others star at Uncutxtra award night

It was all fun and excitement as Uncutxtra Magazine launched the maiden edition of its Award Night and 10th edition launch in Lagos. The event is to recognise the resilience and hard work of notable Nigerian entertainers whose works have made immense impact in the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The CEO of Creatrix Empire and Founder of the Uncut Xtra Magazine, Emmanuel Alade, commended the efforts and impacts of those who have committed their energies and time to promoting Nigerian entertainment industry. He stated that; “Uncutxtra Magazine would continue to show utmost support and advocacy to personalities who have proven to be of influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.”

Some of the guests at the event include: Actor, content creator and activist, Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, former BB Naija Housemate and cover star of the Uncutxtra Magazine 10th edition, Hermes Iyele, and Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Magixx, who won the award for the next rated artiste of the year. Others are: Saga Adeolu, who won the award for the Best Content Creator of the Year, content creators Double Ds Twins, Sam Speedy, Vibe Doctor, Diiadem, who received two awards, namely; Beauty Influencer of the Year and Best Dressed for the Day. While skit makers, Iya Mufu, Baba Alariya, Realsophy respectively won the award for the Next Rated Comedian of the Year. The event also witnessed amazing performances from Temilayo Abodunrin, a 13-year-old saxophonist, who serenaded the audience with her beautiful mastery of the sax.

 

