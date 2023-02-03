Mr Macaroni: I’ve been single for over 10 years, but…

Arts & Entertainments

Popular actor and comedian, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, popularly known by his stage name, ‘Mr Macaroni,’ says he has been single for 10 years but still engages in sexual activities. The comedian said his relationship status may come as a shock to people, during an interview on ‘ChookMouthGeng’ podcast. “Talking about dating, I have been single for over 10 years now. It will be hard to believe but it is the truth,” he said. “If you want to ask me if I’ve been having sex, absolutely yes. I’m an adult and I’ve been having sex. “Men will attract women, women will attract men. As long as you’re not doing what’s unlawful such as rape or any of those gruesome acts. The reality is sex is a part of life. “For someone like me, I have sex when I want to. For me it’s not a game. It’s a thing of necessity for me when I need to offload excess milk and yoghurt in the body.” In July 2022, the actor kicked against sex-for-role in the movie industry while describing it as an “absolutely disgusting and abominable act.” “How many people will you sleep with? And it cuts across, it’s not just sex,” he had said. “There should be consequences for reprehensible behaviour to do better. If not, if they are found guilty, I want to believe there are appropriate punishment to address this.”

 

