Mr. Macaroni named GoNigeria Ambassador

Mr. Debo Adedayo, actor, content creator and activist, who is popularly known by his stage name, Mr. Macaroni, has joined other Nigerians and celebrities to become a GoNigeria Ambassador. The GoNigeria advocacy campaign for effective youth participation in the country’s electoral process continues to gain momentum every day. Initiated by Anap Foundation, GoNigeria aims to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process ahead of 2023 general elections.
