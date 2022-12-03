Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Macaroni slams Aisha Buhari

Posted on

Comedian and social media content creator, Mr. Macaroni, has criticised the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, over reports of the alleged arrest and remand in custody of Aminu Muhammed, an undergraduate student of the Federal University, Dutse. In June, Muhammed, a final year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, put up a tweet, saying; “Su mama anchi kudin talakawa an koshi” (which loosely translates from Hausa to: “the mother has gotten fatter by eating masses’ money”).

Reportedly, the student made the tweet to express his frustration over federal government’s failure to honour its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leading to the then prolonged strike action of eight months by the union. Following the news of his arrest and remand, Macaroni posted a tweet chastising the First Lady for abusing her power. According to him, Buhari should take the case to court, if she has an issue with the student.

Macaroni said: “Madam First Lady, you are not God!!! If you have any grievance whatsoever, go to court!!! You are not bigger than the citizens of Nigeria, neither are you bigger than the Law!! You should use your power to serve the people not Oppress them!! Free Aminu!!!”

In the same vein, he noted that former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, suffered more insults from citizens and never abused their powers. “President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife suffered so much insult,” Macaroni said. “Even from people who are in this present government. APC trolls curse and insult some of us here every day. We dey chest am. The ones we can’t chest, we go to court! Madam First Lady, stop abusing power!!!”

 

Our Reporters

