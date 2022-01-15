Mr. Macaroni slams NDLEA over assault on colleague

Nigerian comedian, Mr. Macaroni, has come hard on the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for the arrest and assault of his colleague, Sunday Joshua Martins, better known as the DeGeneral. On his official Instagram page, he wrote: “So you people’s work is to enter people’s houses in the middle of the night to beat and harass citizens. This is happening right now. We don’t know where they have taken him to. Oppressors everywhere.” A spokesman for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed that DeGeneral is being held in the agency’s custody. He also alleged that certain illegal drugs were found on the skit maker during the raid, thereby necessitating his arrest.
Related Articles
Here’s how Stacia Mac balanced motherhood-mentorship to build a #1 talent management agency
Women can have a lot of titles, but a fairly new one is “momager”. This hybrid of mom and manager is exactly what it sounds like; a mom serving as her child’s manager. Stacia Mac is a momager extraordinaire to her son Polo G, one of the hottest rappers of 2020. Stacia’s parents valued […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I’m not scared of competition, I’ll carve niche for myself – Singer Nazarene
Edwin Usoboh Versatile Nigerian-born singer, rapper and songwriter, Godwin Amuh better known as Nazarene has declared that he is not scared of competition as he seeks to carve a desired niche for himself on the music scene. The Biological Science graduate from the Benue State University, who was signed onto the stables of Captain […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Moore DH gives a dose of his upcoming project with new single, ‘Too Soft’
Moore Dagogo Hart, also known as Moore DH, is a 22-year-old Afropop producer, singer/songwriter from Bonny Island, Rivers State. He was born on May 18, 1999. Moore began to dabble into music at the age of 11 when he started producing and recording his own music. While in secondary school, he became part of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)