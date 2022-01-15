Mr. Macaroni slams NDLEA over assault on colleague

Nigerian comedian, Mr. Macaroni, has come hard on the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for the arrest and assault of his colleague, Sunday Joshua Martins, better known as the DeGeneral. On his official Instagram page, he wrote: “So you people’s work is to enter people’s houses in the middle of the night to beat and harass citizens. This is happening right now. We don’t know where they have taken him to. Oppressors everywhere.” A spokesman for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed that DeGeneral is being held in the agency’s custody. He also alleged that certain illegal drugs were found on the skit maker during the raid, thereby necessitating his arrest.

