Mr. Macaroni, Taiwo Adeyemi, others to speak at NMC 2022

This year’s edition of New Media Conference (NMC) is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 29 at British Council Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos. This seventh edition of NMC, will have industry players in different sectors attend to proffer solutions to developments in the new media space. The theme of the conference is; The Viral Economy, and it is expected to explore how tech developers, creatives, content creators, influencers, podcasters, bloggers, vloggers and others can use digital media and technology tools to build themselves, the industry and their communities.

Speaking on the conference, Oluwatosin Ajibade emphasised the virality of contents and creators in the digital space pre and post COVID-19 and how vast contents have changed the world through platforms like Tiktok, Youtube shorts, Twitter, Facebook and more. ‘‘In the tech industry, platforms creators have helped people in the fintech industry to save, invest, transfer money and also help with digital payments across the world.

The virality in the past few years cannot be overlooked hence these discussions will be taking place at the seventh edition of New Media Conference in Lagos,” said Ajibade. Confirmed speakers for this year’s edition include; Anita Aiyudu (Country Manager, MTV Shuga), Oluwatosin Olaseinde of Money Africa and Ladda.ng, Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo (Actor, activist and media entrepreneur), Taiwo Adeyemi of Road2Blow, Pamilerin Adegoke and Olaide Daramola of Lady Laide Film. The host is Isabella Adediji.

