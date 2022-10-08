Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Macaroni, Taiwo Adeyemi, others to speak at NMC 2022

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

This year’s edition of New Media Conference (NMC) is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 29 at British Council Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos. This seventh edition of NMC, will have industry players in different sectors attend to proffer solutions to developments in the new media space. The theme of the conference is; The Viral Economy, and it is expected to explore how tech developers, creatives, content creators, influencers, podcasters, bloggers, vloggers and others can use digital media and technology tools to build themselves, the industry and their communities.

Speaking on the conference, Oluwatosin Ajibade emphasised the virality of contents and creators in the digital space pre and post COVID-19 and how vast contents have changed the world through platforms like Tiktok, Youtube shorts, Twitter, Facebook and more. ‘‘In the tech industry, platforms creators have helped people in the fintech industry to save, invest, transfer money and also help with digital payments across the world.

The virality in the past few years cannot be overlooked hence these discussions will be taking place at the seventh edition of New Media Conference in Lagos,” said Ajibade. Confirmed speakers for this year’s edition include; Anita Aiyudu (Country Manager, MTV Shuga), Oluwatosin Olaseinde of Money Africa and Ladda.ng, Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo (Actor, activist and media entrepreneur), Taiwo Adeyemi of Road2Blow, Pamilerin Adegoke and Olaide Daramola of Lady Laide Film. The host is Isabella Adediji.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Groom reacts over wearing jeans, dashiki to wedding

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A groom, Conam-Moses Orseer Anyamikegh from Benue State, who wore a Fulani Dashiki shirt over a pair of jeans to his wedding while his bride was decked out in a full-length gown has responded to the criticism that erupted after pictures from the wedding was shared. The wedding took place on Saturday, March 6, at […]
Arts & Entertainments

Haitian music star, Mickael Marabou, on musical tourism to connect Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brooklyn born, Haitian/American recording star, Mickael Marabou, is presently in Africa and her mission is to bridge the gap between Haiti and “The mother-land’ with music and philanthropy. Mickael Marabou is one of today’s most successful independent artistes, with two certified viral hits under her belt. Mickael has crafted a sound that she coined […]
Arts & Entertainments

The Invincible Hands: Celebrating Nigerian women in art

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

An exhibition of works by over 40 contemporary Nigerian women artists opened penultimate Saturday at the serene Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), Pan-Atlantic University, Main Campus, Lekki Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.   Titled, ‘The Invincible Hands’, the exhibition, curated by Olufisayo Bakare, is set against the backdrop of the notable contributions of Nigerian women artists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica