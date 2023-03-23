MRA makes FoI request on scope of independence Buhari granted NBC

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) through an application made pursuant to the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act 2011 to provide it with details of the independence reportedly granted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Commission in the exercise of its regulatory functions. In a statement, the MRA said it hoped to receive the information from the NBC no later than the seven days response time stipulated in the FoI Act. Director General Balarabe Ilelah had announced at a media briefing in Abuja on February 9 that the President had approved the independence of the Commission from any political interference in the exercise of its regulatory functions, particularly with respect to the issuance and withdrawal of broadcasting licences. In an FoI request addressed to the Director- General and signed by Mr. Monday Arunsi, a Legal Officer, MRA asked the NBC for further details on the nature and scope of independence granted to the NBC.
