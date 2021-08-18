MRA sues NBC over power to regulate social media platforms

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the legal authority of the broadcast regulatory body, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), to regulate and license social media platforms in Nigeriaortodeterminewhether a broadcasting station is patriotic or not.

In the suit, in which MRA is being represented by a team of 14 lawyers, led by Abuja-based constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, the organisation is asking the court to declare that since the NBC has no regulatory authority over social media platforms, it lacks the power to impose broadcast licences on social media platforms as theyarenotbroadcastingstationsunderthe NBC Actor any other law or subsidiary legislationinexistenceinNigeria. Besides Ajulo, the other 13 lawyers representing MRA in the suit are Mr. Zak Babah, Prof. Bukola Akinola, Mr. Oludotun Sowemimo, Mr. Michael Emejulu, Mr. Martins Bamikole Aduloju, Mr. Wole Adaja, Mr. Akinola Oladimeji, Ms Ifunanya Jemilla Okeke, Ms. Eme Jackson, Mr. Hamza Dantani, Ms Roseline Akinsanmi, Ms. Aisha Bala Muhammed, and Mr. Tauyyib Kayode Shittu.

Like this: Like Loading...