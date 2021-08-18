News

MRA sues NBC over power to regulate social media platforms

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu and Angela Chukwu Comment(0)

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the legal authority of the broadcast regulatory body, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), to regulate and license social media platforms in Nigeriaortodeterminewhether a broadcasting station is patriotic or not.

In the suit, in which MRA is being represented by a team of 14 lawyers, led by Abuja-based constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, the organisation is asking the court to declare that since the NBC has no regulatory authority over social media platforms, it lacks the power to impose broadcast licences on social media platforms as theyarenotbroadcastingstationsunderthe NBC Actor any other law or subsidiary legislationinexistenceinNigeria. Besides Ajulo, the other 13 lawyers representing MRA in the suit are Mr. Zak Babah, Prof. Bukola Akinola, Mr. Oludotun Sowemimo, Mr. Michael Emejulu, Mr. Martins Bamikole Aduloju, Mr. Wole Adaja, Mr. Akinola Oladimeji, Ms Ifunanya Jemilla Okeke, Ms. Eme Jackson, Mr. Hamza Dantani, Ms Roseline Akinsanmi, Ms. Aisha Bala Muhammed, and Mr. Tauyyib Kayode Shittu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imoke to Donald Duke: No regrets for ‘autocratic style of leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Mr. Donald Duke, insisting that he had no regrets for his ‘autocratic style of leadership.’ The clarification was coming on the heels of Duke’s widely circulated ‘Statement of Return’ to PDP recently, where he insisted that the crisis […]
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion.   Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to lawmakers: Let’s be on same page to rebuild Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday urged federal and state lawmakers to be on the same page with him on the mission to rebuild Lagos, saying the task of rebuilding state must jointly carried out by everyone. Speaking at the opening of a three-day Executive/ Legislative parley, Sanwo- Olu said there is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica