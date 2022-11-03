News

MRA urges govt to seek journalists’ safety

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

A rights group, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has called on governments at all levels to fulfil their obligation in ensuring the safety of journalists by investigating all attacks against media practitioners as well as prosecuting and punishing perpetrators of such attacks.

The organisation said this would send a strong signal to those who attack journalists that they can no longer do so with impunity while also giving the media the confidence to carry out their duties without molestation. MRA made the call at a press conference it organised to commemorate the 2022 edition of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists and the 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which was endorsed by UN Chief Executives Board, the highest-level coordination mechanism in the UN system. Addressing journalists in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr Ayode Longe, reminded the government that the security of citizens is one of its primary functions, saying that the Federal Government should develop and adopt robust mechanisms to protect journalists and ensure their safety and security. Noting that 10 years after the UN came out with the Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, Nigeria has not taken any concrete action to stem the spate of attacks against journalists and the media in the country, he said .

 

Our Reporters

