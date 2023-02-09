MRA urges N’Assembly to probe NBC’s regulatory activities

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday urged the National Assembly to launch an investigation into the regulatory activities of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), accusing it of succumbing to the control of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to cow broadcasting stations in an effort to prevent them from criticising government officials and powerful political figures.

MRA said in a statement that it was compelled to seek the intervention of the National Assembly due to the imposition of a fine of N2 million each on Arise News and Television Continental (TVC) by NBC on Friday for an alleged breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. MRA’s Programme Officer, Ms Maimuna Momoh, noted in the statement that: “It cannot be fair or just that the NBC, which wrote the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to create offences, is the complainant in the allegations of violation of the Code by broadcasting stations, investigates the alleged breaches itself, prosecutes the accused stations, sits in judgment on the matter, frequently without even giving the stations any opportunity to defend themselves against the allegations, sanctions them through the imposition of fines, which it collects as part of its revenue.

“This is clearly an affront to principles of fair hearing, equity and justice.” In separate letters dated February 3, signed by NBC Director-General, Mallam Balarabe llelah, to the Chief Executive Officer of Arise Global Media Limited, owners of Arise News, and the Chief Executive Officer of Continental Broadcasting Service Limited, owners of TVC, the Commission accused them of violating the Broadcasting Code in their coverage of political campaigns and gave each of them two weeks to pay a penalty of N2 million.”

