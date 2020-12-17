Sports

MRI tests knocks off half of Eaglets in camp

As many as 30 out of the 60 players in camp of the Golden Eaglets camp have been ruled out after they failed the Magnetic Imaging Resonance test meant to check age cheats ahead of the WAFU B U-17 championship starting in Benin Republic on January 5, 2021.

Our source said the result of the test has decimated the camp of the team and put pressure on the coaching crew led by coach Fatai Amoo as it bid to raise a formidable team. “It is no good news at all. We have lost some of our key players and that is why we pencilled down as many as 60 players in our initial list. Now we have lost 50% of the players to the MRI test with little or no time to replace them,” a backroom staff said.

“The new rule is making things worse. If one player fails the test that will be done by CAF before the tournament starts the team as a whole will be disqualified. So we have to make sure we tidy up everything before the CAF test.” Nigeria will face Ghana and Cote d ‘Ivoire in Group B of WAFU U-17 that serves as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Youth Championship that will be played in Morocco next year.

The Golden Eaglets only last week defeated a selected side 6-1 in a warm match with coach Amoo expressing satisfaction with the performance of the team. Nigeria is already out of the AFCON U-20 competition billed for Mauritania next year having lost to Ghana and drew 1-1 with Cote d ‘Iviore.

