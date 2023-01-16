MRO: Nigeria takes back seat as market size approaches $110bn

ESSENTIAL

The presence of MRO logistics is imperative all through the lifecycle of an aircraft

The Global Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Logistics Market size was estimated at $ 2,664 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $11029 million in 2030, and also projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% During Forecast Period 2022- 2030.

Aviation Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul, and Logistics (Aviation MRO Logistics) form an important part of the MRO industry, representing those companies engaged in the MRO of aircraft and related systems and components. The presence of MRO logistics is imperative all through the lifecycle of an aircraft, right from its introduction into service to its final disposal.

The main activities of the MRO logistics sector include maintenance, repair or replacement, overhaul, and logistics. The maintenance work includes the routine process of keeping the aircraft in airworthy condition. The repair and replacement activities require MRO logistics to continue repairing or replacing the damaged parts or components.

The lack of functional aircraft maintenance facilities otherwise known as Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) cost Nigeria $2.5 billion (about N1.25 trillion) in 2021 in MRO investments in neighboring countries like Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and other nations with advanced maintenance facilities according to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu.

It is not known yet how much the country spent on overseas aircraft repairs in 2022. Having such investments here in Nigeria, according to the FAAN boss, would have created more employment opportunities for Nigerians, revenue generation, and training of technical personnel for the maintenance of aircraft.

About five years ago it was projected that Nigerian airlines spend about $2 billion overseas on aircraft maintenance. But with an increased fleet that amount has risen to a projected $3 billion in 2022. Experts consider this a huge capital flight from Nigeria.

The instability of the naira in relation to its value against other major currencies has been a protracted problem that is getting worse as the nation’s economy plummets. Not having major Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria has forced the airlines to be at the mercy

