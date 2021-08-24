Mrs. Aguiyi-Ironsi’ll be remembered for women leadership roles –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the late wife of the first military Head of State in Nigeria, Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi- Ironsi, would be remembered for women leadership roles in the seat of power.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President extended deepest condolences to the Aguiyi- Ironsi family, government and people of Abia State on the passing of the Aguiyi-Ironsi matriarch.

The President affirmed that Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in the nation’s history proved her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

He noted that the former First Lady would also be remembered as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association who passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers.

