News

Mrs. Ikolo bags Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria Award

Posted on Author Ola James Warri Comments Off on Mrs. Ikolo bags Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria Award

Ola James Warri The Delta State Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo has restated her commitment to serve the state at all time and help Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in achieving his vision of an improved technical education across the state. She stated this during her conferment as the ‘Most Outstanding State Com-missioner in Nigeria’ by The New Nigeria News Abuja.

 

Speaking after the conferment of National Media Achievers Award of Excellence Performance, as the Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria, Hon (Mrs.) Gbubemi Ikolo, said working hard to achieve set goals and success, has always being her watchword, adding that she remains committed to her duty. Mrs Ikolo appreciated

 

The New Nigeria News, publishers of the TNNTV Channels Abuja for the award, adding that it has spurred and encouraged her to work harder and further appreciated Deltans for their support towards the administration of Governor Okowa, charging them to continue to support and pray for the governor to enable him continue to succeed in his great vision for the state.

 

Earlier, the CEO of TNNTV Channels Abuja, Comrade Seun Akinde, said a team has been closely monitoring the hard work and achievements of many Nigerians in position since the beginning of the year and found Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo worthy of the merit award.

 

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Moses Bragiwa, along with some directors and staffs of the ministry congratulated Hon Mrs Ikolo for the award, adding that she no doubt deserves it, explaining that the family bond she has created among staffs of the ministry was really appreciated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

New Zealand scrambles to contain coronavirus resurgence as election looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infections on Thursday, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had sought to eradicate the virus with a hard lockdown. The resurgence of COVID-19 comes just weeks before a scheduled general election, increasing pressure […]
News

N-Power: ‘Bad eggs’ blackmailing FG demanding N300bn grant –Minister

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which is saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), yesterday said the Federal Government was being blackmailed by a group of people claiming to be NPower beneficiaries. It can be recalled that some N-Power beneficiaries staged a protest at the […]
News

Afe Babalola seeks castration of rapists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rape matters. He, however, recommended an amendment to the laws relating to rape such that the punishment for culprits of rape would not be mere imprisonment […]

%d bloggers like this: