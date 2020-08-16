News

Mrs. Ikolo bags Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria Award

The Delta State Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo has restated her commitment to serve the state at all time and help Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in achieving his vision of an improved technical education across the state. She stated this during her conferment as the ‘Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria’ by The New Nigeria News Abuja.

 

Speaking after the conferment of National Media Achievers Award of Excellence Performance, as the Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria, Hon (Mrs.) Gbubemi Ikolo, said working hard to achieve set goals and success, has always being her watchword, adding that she remains committed to her duty. Mrs Ikolo appreciated

 

The New Nigeria News, publishers of the TNNTV Channels Abuja for the award, adding that it has spurred and encouraged her to work harder and further appreciated Deltans for their support towards the administration of Governor Okowa, charging them to continue to support and pray for the governor to enable him continue to succeed in his great vision for the state.

 

Earlier, the CEO of TNNTV Channels Abuja, Comrade Seun Akinde, said a team has been closely monitoring the hard work and achievements of many Nigerians in position since the beginning of the year and found Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo worthy of the merit award.

 

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Moses Bragiwa, along with some directors and staffs of the ministry congratulated Hon Mrs Ikolo for the award, adding that she no doubt deserves it, explaining that the family bond she has created among staffs of the ministry was really appreciated.

