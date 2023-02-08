Mrs Obaseki, Elegbeleye, others commend SV Awards

More accolades have continued to pour in for the organisers of the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards, following a successful ceremony last Saturday in Lagos. Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, one of the recipients, said she accepted the award because it came from people with integrity.

“I have to accept this from Sportsville because of its credibility. I am excited to be among the distinguished awardees this year. “My charge to the organisers is that they should take this award to the next level. Sportsville Awards deserve to go places and I encourage all to support it, especially the corporate organisations,” she added. The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, also joined other stakeholders to commend Sportsville, saying he was elated to see this year’s edition come out successful.

Shaibu, who was represented by the former Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Dr Kweku Tandoh, said he did not expect anything less. “I was excited to hear that the event was highly successful, I say kudos to the Organisers,” Shaibu, who was the Special Guest of Honour for the event said.

He added: “I’ve come to associate Sportsville with credible Awards since they stated two years ago and as a proud recipient of the first edition in 2021, I can say that this is one ceremony that is worthy of celebration by the awardees.” Also speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of Interim League Management Committee, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, who was among the Special Guests on the night said the organisers deserved a pat on the back for recognizing credible Nigerians every year. “I am happy with the quality of awardees you turn out every year, keep it up. I have been following the good job the First Lady of Edo State is doing with the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament, she sure deserves the award.”

