Mrs. Texas Earth 2019-20 Pam Agullo Talks About Her Work at the El Paso Zoological Society

The Zoos and aquariums accredited with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums collectively house more than 730,000 animals, including over 8,500 different species. Even though only 11% of them are for-profit, they contribute to the U.S. economy more than $22.5 billion per year. And across the U.S., more than 180 million people visit zoos every year, with ~57% of visitors being kids aged 11 or younger. Zoos manage to do all of this because of the people who work and volunteer there. Five years ago, Pam Agullo decided to join their ranks at the El Paso Zoological Society.

“The El Paso Zoological Society is the support organization for the El Paso Zoo,” explains Pam. “The Society supports the zoo by fundraising through the membership program, it helps cover operational costs and funds capital projects. It manages the volunteer program at the Zoo and puts together fundraising events.” This wide breadth of work only scratches the surface of the work that the Zoo Society accomplishes.

When Pam Agullo first took on the responsibilities as the President of the Society’s Board of Directors, she quickly realized that the Society’s communication strategy had to be strengthened, particularly in the social media department. “Communicating with people is such a large part of how the Society supports the Zoo,” says Pam. “It was an underutilized opportunity to employ tools that offered the widest reach — social networks.”

Pam Agullo’s communication strategy for the El Paso Zoological Society took several different paths. On the one hand, the Society began to establish itself as a brand, with its own identity separate from that of the Zoo. This gave the society as much room as possible to strengthen its fundraising capacity.

“While working on ensuring the Society is recognizable in its own right, the Society also has established face-to-face programs,” says Pam Agullo. “Kids are an incredibly important demographic for us, not only because they are the majority of the Zoo visitors, but also because they are curious, kind, and can often see things much clearer than adults do.” That’s why Pam developed a climate change curriculum for kids at the Zoo camp, to help future generations learn about the problems they will, unfortunately, have to face.

Mrs. Texas Earth — a title that carries a lot of meaning for her — was also instrumental in everything from making sure the Zoo Camps’ library is stocked to organizing events and fighting for every donation she could get, knowing that it was all going toward the best cause possible. So, when asked to sum up her tenure at the head of the El Paso Zoological Society, her answer is simple. “We have accomplished so much,” Pam says. “But there’s still so much to do, and I’m in it for the long haul.”

