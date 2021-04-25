Mrs World pageant goes awry

What on earth could make the reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie to relinquish her title and post, a title she had dreamt of, nurtured and must have worked hard to achieve? She was supposed to hold the international crown title till December 2021, having been crowned the Mrs World 2020 in 2019. Could it be jealousy or overzealousness?

Those remain questions that may not be answered anytime soon. Mrs World resigned her title owing to a controversy at the Mrs. Sri Lanka event held April 4, 2021 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where she forcibly removed the Mrs. Sri Lanka winner, Pushpika De Silva’s crown, claiming that the winner was ineligible because she was divorced. Jurie wrongly claimed to the pageant audience that De Silva was crowned contrary to the pageant rules, then proceeded to forcefully take the crown from De Silva’s head, and on her own accord crown the runner up as winner, placing the crown on the runner up’s head who then believed she had won.

De Silva was said to have run off the stage in tears, with the confused runner-up giving an acceptance speech. Jurie was arrested following the complaint Mrs Sri Lanka had filled at the police station but later released on bail. De Silva alleged that Jurie inflicted an injury on her while trying to remove the crown on her head in the televised pageant.

Jurie was however, arrested on charges of “simple hurt and criminal force” before getting released on bail. The runner-up, Kate Schneider of Ireland, in the 2020 contest which Jurie won, will be the new Mrs World 2020, according to the pageant organisation.

The organisation had said that it was a local matter for the country’s pageant organisers to review and that it would have no bearing on the Mrs. World 2021 contest that Sri Lanka will play host to, later this year. The organisation running the pageant show, last Tuesday in a release on social media, said that; “Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself.”

In response to Jurie’s allegation, De Silva said she is separated but not divorced from her husband, though court proceedings were continuing. She posted on Facebook page that, “being apart is one. D i – vorce is something else.”

Jurie said she was standing against “injustice” and that the pageant was “tainted,” adding that she wanted to ensure that every contestant had an equal opportunity. In a statement on her Instagram page, Jurie wrote: “I stand proud today, knowing that I stood up for what is right. I believe the Mrs World Crown stands for a purpose.”

“I know Mrs World Inc. does not condone malpractices. Therefore, wearing the Mrs World crown and holding the title on unfair grounds go against the purpose of ensuring a fair and equal stage for every woman. Hence, I am stepping down from the title of Mrs World 2020 and I am handing over my Mrs World 2020 Crown.

I hereby terminate the Mrs World 2020 contract I entered into on November 4, 2019, with Mrs World Inc,” she added. The organisers cleared the air that no pageant rules were broken by Mrs Sri Lanka win, and went ahead to counter Jurie’s claims by saying that De Silva was eligible, hence, handed back the crown to her on Monday.

The organisation explained that Jurie was factually wrong, that De Silva is not divorced and remains legally married, although estranged, and that legal action would be taken against Jurie for the assault, resulting alleged head injuries, and public humiliation.

The speculation is that there could be more to it, perhaps there are internal issues between them. In this regard, the organisation had vowed to investigate the matter to determine further possible internal and external actions against Jurie. According to history of the pageant,

Mrs World, is the first beauty pageant for married women, a new genre since 1984, with its sister system, Mrs. America, where Mrs World has its root.

It is said to be the biggest in the world with features directors in about 80 countries. Hence, contestants in the Mrs World, a beauty pageant for married women and Mrs Sri Lanka are required to be married. De Silva is eligible to compete for the Mrs World crown after winning her national title.

The organisers affirmed that the winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka contest will compete in the Mrs World contest.

They explained that Jurie had won the Mrs Sri Lanka crown in 2019, and went on to win the Mrs World crown in 2020 in Las Vegas. The Mrs. World 2020 Pageant was held on December 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada where Caroline Jurie, from Sri Lanka was initially crowned.

