MSION partners Lagos on increased access to affordable SRHS

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION), has expressed commitment about the provision of affordable sexual and reproductive health services (SRHS) for all people across Nigeria.
 
Speaking at the official grand launching of Marie Stopes  Medical Centre at Lekki area of Lagos recently the Country Director, Dr.  Effiom Effiom, said,  the organisation is collaborating with the government,  private and state actors to increase access to high quality health services.
 
  According to him, the medical center was part of the chain of Marie Stopes Nigeria operating health services of excellence.
 
“We set the standard that guides Marie Stopes service delivery quality and client-centric model, mirrored across all Marie stopes channels of service delivery within the public and private health sectors where we support,” he added.
 
He noted that MSION was founded in 2009, and is part of the global MSI Reproduction Choices partnership operational in 37 countries.
 
“At MSION, we are guided by the vision of “a world in which every birth is wanted,” and a mission to empower women and couples all over Nigeria to have “children by choice, not chance”.
 
“Part of our 2030 strategy is focused on strengthening the quality of healthcare through effective and sustainable private and public sector engagement.
 
“In Lagos, we are in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Development Board, we are supporting 34 Primary Health Care facilities and trained over 110 providers to strengthen the health service delivery and the health system, ensuring quality care, client satisfaction and client safety.
 
“Marie Stopes also works within the private health sectors as we have trained and supported both sectors to strengthen quality of care,” he explained.
 
He  commended the government and the people of Lagos State for partnering with them,  supporting their drive to strengthen the health system, improve the quality of care, and creating an enabling environment that has ensured productive relationships.
 
“The Lekki Medical Center is a family health focused Center with specialised care for women of all reproductive ages. All our Centers in (Abuja, Asaba, Port Harcourt and Lagos) offer safe and welcoming spaces for our clients as well as maintain very high standards for clinical quality, client safety, client management, and confidentiality.
 
“We place premium value on our client’s satisfaction, and that is the reason why we place the client at the center of everything we do and we are committed to creating services that are personalised, friendly, affordable and sustainable,” he further explained.
In his remarks,   Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Services, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafah , said  Marie Stopes has always been one of their partners in primary health care  in the area of the upkeep of family especially with the women, and having this facility in Lekki would give them apple opportunity to extend their good work and demonstrate the stuff they made of.
“Lagos State Government has been working tirelessly to see that everybody in Lagos has access to a quality and affordable health care system. It is time for the private sector to come on board and support the effort of the  government in ensuring that  residents of Lagos State have access to a good and affordable health system

