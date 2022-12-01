‘MSME Bank of the Year’ Award: Customers commend Polaris Bank

Polaris Bank has been commended by a cross section of customers for emerging the “MSME Bank of the Year 2022” by the BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. The award is coming on the heels of the Bank’s recent strides in supporting SMEs and MSMEs. Polaris Bank has been renowned for its intervention and provision of long-term financing support for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) businesses across Nigeria. Mr. Kenneth Nvene, CEO of Girisim Construction Energy & Trade Nig. Limited and customer of the bank, noted that the bank is deserving of the recognition.

Recounting his experience of securing a business loan from the Bank, Mr. Nvene said that the loan has been of immense benefit to the day to day running of his company especially because the interest rate is fair and the approval time for securing the loan was without delay.

Another customer of the bank, Ms. Ngozi Okoli, CEO, Emmy Godstime Rice Ventures, who secured an overdraft facility, said Polaris Bank was worthy of the recognition while also acknowledging that her business has been enhanced as a result. In her words: “I was able to stock up goods and meet my customers’ demands as and when due which is for me, the game chea of business.” Because of her experience, she went on to refer Polaris Business loan to another company known as Kambel Rice Ltd.

