MSMEs: FG disburses N66bn to 1.258m Nigerians

About 1.258 million Nigerians have benefited from Federal Government’s Survival Fund and Guarantee Off-Take Scheme for the support of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). TheamounttotalsN66billion. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, confirmed the figures yesterday in Abuja, at a town hall meeting for beneficiaries.

The meeting, which set out to highlight the scheme’s achievements in the country as well as receive beneficiaries’ feedback on all tracks of the scheme, took place simultaneously in Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Enugu and Edo states. The Minister said the scheme was initiated to stimulate the economy after the COVID-19 lockdown, especially for small and medium- scale businesses and self-employed individuals previously gainfully employed.

