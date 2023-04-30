Sports

Msrtinez Shines As Inter Triumph Over Lazio

Inzaghi looked set to suffer defeat against his former club when Felipe Anderson fired the visitors ahead, but three goals in the final 13 minutes turned the game on its head.

Inzaghi believed Inter’s victory was richly deserved even after seeing them fall behind, telling Sky Sport in Italy: “This was one of the best games since I’ve been here.

“At the end of the first half, I told my players that they should continue to play like that. We were down but we had put in a great performance after a very busy Wednesday.

“Let’s not forget that we were playing against the team second in the table. Today, I saw a really beautiful Inter team.”

Martinez’s brace his first in Serie A since January – was accompanied by a pair of assists from fellow striker Romelu Lukaku, who has started to hit form following a frustrating start to his loan spell.

With a huge Champions League semi-final tie against Milan to come, Inzaghi is unable to split his four forwards, with Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa also competing for a starting spot.

Asked which duo was ahead in the battle to start, Inzaghi said: “Inter’s four starters at the moment are Lautaro, Lukaku, Correa, and Dzeko.

“If you look at the playing time of the last few games, they’ve alternated and given each other great satisfaction.

“Right now we saw Lautaro’s two great goals. If we didn’t have to play like we did before December, we would always have had Lautaro like this.

“I have high hopes because he’s an extraordinary guy, with the way he works.”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

