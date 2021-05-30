MSSN berates PFN over call for rejection of Sharia

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has berated the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), over warning issued to the Nigerian Senate through its President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, against the introduction and practices of Sharia Law in the South West.

The MSSN in a statement jointly signed by its B-Zone Amir, Qaasim Babatunde Odedeji, Secretary, Abdul-Jalil Abdur-Razaq and the Public Relations Officer, Mos’ud Tohir, on Sunday, described the rejection of Sharia by PFN as ‘unfortunate and parochial.’

According to MSSN, Sharia has always been in the constitution and establishment of Sharia court anywhere in Nigeria where there are Muslims is legal and constitutional.

The statement posited that the agitation of Muslims for establishment of Sharia Courts in the South West is only to give effect to the constitutional requirement for it.

“PFN does not know that the constitution of any nation does not merely reflect its cultural, social and political worldview, but also, to a large extent, is a representation of its religious inclinations, precepts and beliefs.

“This may explain why the Nigerian Constitution, with its Anglophone Christian origin, has inclined towards the Christian faith more than any other religious sensibility in the country.

“Position of PFN is not only unconstitutional; it is uncalled for, unfortunate and parochial. PFN should exhibit a sense of responsibility and work for peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.”

