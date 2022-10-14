Islam

MSSN Lagos charges FG on girl-child rights on international day

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As the World marks the International Day of the Girl Child, the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit has charged government at all levels to intensify protection of girl child rights. In a release signed by its female President, Hajiah Basheerah Majekodunmi, the students’ body identified the potential of girls to lead change efforts in education, decision making spaces and building a solid foundation towards a greater future. “There is no doubt that girls around the world have the capacity to become great persons in life.

“There is no doubt that girls around the world have the capacity to become great persons in life. This has been greatly affected by the rate of child abuse and sexual molestation young girls are faced with.” Majekodunmi noted. She also added that “The government and well-meaning Nigerians must rise up to the challenge of protecting our girls who are builders of the home and the society at large. ” Majekodunmi charged girls to make the theme of this year’s IDG a watchword. According to her, there is no better time to take charge than now. “Over the last few years, there has been increased awareness about the challenges facing the girl child among individuals, private and public sector, but more actions and investment is needed to ensure the girl child has the opportunity to succeed and confront the setbacks identified in fulfilling their potentials.”

The female president also lamented the continuous molestation of students in some Lagos schools over the use of hijab. “We acknowledge the adherence of major stakeholders in the education sector to the supreme court judgment allowing female students to use the hijab in schools. However, it must be noted that some overzealous education officers have taken the law into their hands by punishing pupils for using the hijab.”

“We demand that the state government put in place stringent measures for violators of the supreme court judgment to serve as deterrent for others and to encourage our young girls to be free in expressing their freedom of religion and association.” MSSNLagos commended efforts of the Lagos State government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that education gets to the nook and crannies of the state. The theme for this year’s International Day of the Girl Child is “Our Time is Now—Our Rights, Our Future”.

 

Our Reporters

