MSSN, Lagos charges stakeholders to tackle prevalent challenges in society

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria ( MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has urged all stakeholders to tackle prevalent challenges in Nigeria, so that equal rights and peaceful coexistence prevail in the Society. The Amir (President) of MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, made the appeal during the formal closing ceremony of the society’s 113th Islamic Vacation Course ( IVC) in the Epe area of Lagos State recently.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, lawmakers in the state, prominent clerics and other notable personalities. The students’ leader said Nigerians’ patriotism has been weakened by the challenges confronting Nigeria. He noted that “Islam and Humanity” was chosen as the theme of the weeklong camping programme to reflect on how Islam and Muslims could be saviours to the myriads of problems facing humanity. “From abduction to corruption, to political assassinations, to kidnappings, to religious bigotry and several disturbing challenges bedevilling our nation and which are weakening our patriotism, the time cannot be riper to discuss this theme – Islam and Humanity. “We urge all that are concerned to stand up to these challenges to give us a society where equal rights and peaceful coexistence prevail,” he said.

The organisers commended the Lagos State Government for issuing a circular to cement the implementation of the Supreme Court Judgement granting the use of hijab for Muslim female students in Lagos schools, stating that “the act deepens constitutionalism”. With a few months into the 2023 general election, Thanni urged students and youths to imbibe the teachings of Islam as they carry out their civic responsibilities. He explained that only Allah knows the next set of Nigerian leaders. “We should at no point get involved in violence, ballot-snatching, vote-buying, and other related vices.

Allah is the best decider of our affairs and he knows better what is unknown to mankind” he admonished,” he added. Addressing the students, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State advised the youth to participate in the next elections coming up in the country. He explained that their failure to vote was detrimental to good governance.

Hamzat noted that Nigeria needs good leaders to develop desirable. According to him, many Nigerian leaders have questions to answer before God. He said, “The future belongs to the youths, whether we like it or not our generation will leave soon, so it is their country, they must participate in the elections that is why they should ask the right questions because 2023 is about capability and ability to achieve their goals and who are the people that can do it for them based on proven records.”

Commenting on the week-long vacation training, Hamzat expressed delight with the leadership of the MSSNLagos to have gathered youths within and outside the state for a rightful and impactful cause. He promised to support the organisation in its upcoming camp this year.

