MSSN To FG: Rethink Strategy for Nigeria’s security apparatus

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to rethink Nigeria’s security situation in order to instill religious tolerance across nationwide. The Muslim students’ body made the call at the Security Summit held at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos recently with the theme, “Rethinking Nigeria’s Security”.

The summit had in attendance security experts, security forces, religious leaders and other stakeholders, who also proffered way forward on tackling security challenges in the country. Recall that Nigeria has been grappling with security challenges for over a decade, with the emergence of designated terror groups such as Boko Haram and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wreaking havoc on the country’s north and south.

The rising crime rates which were caused by banditry and kidnapping have also contributed to the insecurity in Nigeria. In his welcome remarks, the Amir (President) of MSSN Lagos Area Unit, Mallam Miftahudeen Thaani, explained that the event was organised to sensitise members on the importance and need for everyone to be part of the security architecture of the country.

Thaani said that the programme was organised as part of the group’s contribution to the peace and security of Nigerians given the current scenario the citizenry is experiencing. He called on those in authority to take the issue of insecurity more seriously while calling for all hands to be on deck. “This programme is for advocacy on the importance of security. The youths constitute a higher percentage of the population and have a role to play. We should not be part of the security problems in Nigeria. “We should not join banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

The 2023 elections will be okay if the youths resolve to make peace and do the right things. “We should not allow ourselves to be used by bad politicians,” he said. The managing Director, Beacon Consulting and leading security expert, Dr. Kabir Adamu disclosed that Nigeriranked globally as one of the countries with the highest death rate caused by insecurity. He said multiple forms of instability exist throughout the six geopolitical zones which are rapidly stagnating the development of the nation and threatening her corporate existence “Kidnapping breeds fear, brings about death for victims and has huge financial implications on families.

From JANUARY to September, 2022, there have been over 4,666 abductions and 9,014 fatalities reported.” He recommended that the government worked together effectively and efficiently, in a transparent and just manner, to address burgeoning socio-economic challenges including unemployment, poverty, and socio-political grievances and enhance social cohesion.

He advised the government to enhance the role of traditional justice systems, adding that the institution of national trauma healing and victim reparation be established on a framework to address grievances and execute reconciliation. “A national trauma centre needs to be established to cater for victims’ mental health,” he noted.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi who was represented by SP Raji Rabiu was impressed with the Muslim students for organising an event on the solution to the insecurity issues in Nigeria. He said Nigerian citizens also have to ensure insecurity is stamped out by drafting into the police force the children of leaders of the country.

“The children from the elites and wellto- do homes should be encouraged to join the police and other security agencies in Nigeria.” Alabi was of the view that such persons joining the forces will go a long way to checking insecurity as their parents will be part of security intelligence in the country. He also called for punishments for offenders, stressing that as long as offenders were not punished for others to see, insecurity will continue. “If we like in this country, let us continue organising, establishing millions of security outfits, it may not work. “Why? It is simple. As far as there is no adequate punishment for offenders,crimes will continue to rise.

“As MSSN members, you are Muslims; you know what the Qu’ran says about crimes and criminals; a criminal now kills somebody unjustly, and walks around. “Considering how much the government is spending to arrest a single criminal, see how many lives that security agencies are losing day by day during operation and at the end of the day we arrest the offender and let him go free,” he noted.

In his address, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, who was represented by Dr. Hakeem Shittu, said that there would be no meaningful development in any society where the security of lives and property are not guaranteed. He said that the government was doing everything possible to ensure the safety of lives and property, saying it is the fundamental responsibility of the state government. “Lagos State government places a premium on the security of lives and property. That is why the security agents in the State are equipped with modern devices. The youths should join the government of the state by carrying out their civic duties,” he said.

Hamzat enjoined the residents of Lagos to unite against crime, disunity and crises. He commended MSSN in Lagos State for contributing its quota to the narrative of insecurity and as a critical factor of governance and social economic development.

Discussing at the panel session, Group Controller, Current and Public Affairs at TVC News, Mr. Babajide Otitoju cautioned the youth against the negative use of social media to incite violence in the country. He said, “The country should find a way of penalising those who indiscriminately use social media to heat the polity” Also in attendance, the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Lagos state, Mr. Okoro Eweka said that security was everyone’s business, advising the youths against being used to commit the crime, particularly, during the elections.

Eweka, who was represented by the Corps Public Relations Officers in Lagos State, Mr. Oluwaseun Abolurin, urged the youths to love Nigeria and work towards her betterment, rather than relocate to other countries as it seems to be the trend currently. “Nigeria will be better in our time. Youths must support the course for a greater Nigeria,” he advised. Sheikh Ahmad traces insecurity to the failed family institution. Also speaking, the National Chief Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdurrahman Ahmad traced some of the security challenges bedeviling the country to failed family institutions.

He urged religious leaders to also play their role in tackling the menace. According to the revered scholar, “The family unit has broken down and values have been debased because now, it is not about intelligence or integrity or hard work but money and it cannot be hit on religious leaders because they can only sermonise or preach, but do not have the power to enforce. “This is a fundamental problem when the home which is supposed to be the foundation is faulty, nothing can be built on it. We must review our core values as a people, what gives us identity and pride of place and these have been the messages of religious leaders.“

