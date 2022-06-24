MSSN to LASG: Criminalise discrimination against hijab usage now

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling which upheld the usage of hijab by Muslim girls in Lagos schools, the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has called on the Lagos State government to immediately issue a circular that will stop the continued discrimination of hijab-wearing student in schools in the state. The group urged the government to warn overzealous teachers and principals to stop telling Muslim female students to choose between education and faith, saying that harassment of hijab-wearing Muslim girls in schools should end in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling and Nigeria’s constitution.

The group said that most students had been sent out of the examination hall, while others had been denied access to education and other rights in Lagos’ schools on the account of wearing hijab. Briefing journalists on the Supreme Court’s verdict, the MSSN’s President, Mallam Miftaudeen Thanni, appealed to the Lagos State Government to issue the circular within 30 days after the delivery of the judgement allowing Hijab.

He said that following the judgment, the government should hesitate to sanction officials who go against the Supreme Court judgment, adding that the government must hold a meeting with MSSNLagos, Muslim leaders, and other Islamic organisations on the size and modalities of using the hijab. Thanni, who lamented that Muslim pupils had been denied their fundamental rights on the basis of hijab for too long, said that other state governments must stop victimising Muslim students for using hijab after the judgement. He appealed to all Muslims to be lawful and report any violation to the appropriate quarters.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the provisions of Article 18 of the United Nations Charter and Articles 9 and 14 of the European Treaty of Human Rights and Articles 18 and 19 of the Treaty of Civil and Political Rights, all of which Nigeria is a signatory, support the position of Muslims clamouring for the use of hijab. Denial of this agitation also constitutes a breach of Section 38 (i) and (ii) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

“The Lagos State Government should know that its plan to make the state a Mega-City will be incomplete without obedience to the ruling of the Supreme Court of the Land and constitutionalism.” A mega-city can be easily achieved where peace, unity, mutual trust, and respect thrive. ” Also speaking, the President of Female Muslim Students, Hajia Baseerah Majekodunmi, said that it is now clear that harrasement of hijab-wearing students is illegal, saying that anyone who discriminates against Muslim pupils on the basis of hijab would be prosecuted by the Islamic groups.

