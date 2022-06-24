Islam

MSSN to LASG: Criminalise discrimination against hijab usage now

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling which upheld the usage of hijab by Muslim girls in Lagos schools, the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has called on the Lagos State government to immediately issue a circular that will stop the continued discrimination of hijab-wearing student in schools in the state. The group urged the government to warn overzealous teachers and principals to stop telling Muslim female students to choose between education and faith, saying that harassment of hijab-wearing Muslim girls in schools should end in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling and Nigeria’s constitution.

The group said that most students had been sent out of the examination hall, while others had been denied access to education and other rights in Lagos’ schools on the account of wearing hijab. Briefing journalists on the Supreme Court’s verdict, the MSSN’s President, Mallam Miftaudeen Thanni, appealed to the Lagos State Government to issue the circular within 30 days after the delivery of the judgement allowing Hijab.

He said that following the judgment, the government should hesitate to sanction officials who go against the Supreme Court judgment, adding that the government must hold a meeting with MSSNLagos, Muslim leaders, and other Islamic organisations on the size and modalities of using the hijab. Thanni, who lamented that Muslim pupils had been denied their fundamental rights on the basis of hijab for too long, said that other state governments must stop victimising Muslim students for using hijab after the judgement. He appealed to all Muslims to be lawful and report any violation to the appropriate quarters.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the provisions of Article 18 of the United Nations Charter and Articles 9 and 14 of the European Treaty of Human Rights and Articles 18 and 19 of the Treaty of Civil and Political Rights, all of which Nigeria is a signatory, support the position of Muslims clamouring for the use of hijab. Denial of this agitation also constitutes a breach of Section 38 (i) and (ii) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

“The Lagos State Government should know that its plan to make the state a Mega-City will be incomplete without obedience to the ruling of the Supreme Court of the Land and constitutionalism.” A mega-city can be easily achieved where peace, unity, mutual trust, and respect thrive. ” Also speaking, the President of Female Muslim Students, Hajia Baseerah Majekodunmi, said that it is now clear that harrasement of hijab-wearing students is illegal, saying that anyone who discriminates against Muslim pupils on the basis of hijab would be prosecuted by the Islamic groups.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

2021 Hajj: Cross River completes refund of intending pilgrims

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Cross River Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded all 2021 intending pilgrims who made deposits to the board prior to the 2021 hajj. The chairman of the board, Alhaji Rabilu Abdullahi Maimaje, who made the announcement in a statement posted on Hajjreporters, said this was in compliance with the directive of the state governor, […]
Islam

Muslim Media Watch warns against overheating of polity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country.   The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order […]
Islam

Hajj fee increment beyond our control –LAGS

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has cleared the air on the controversies over the 2022 Hajj fee, saying that the increment was beyond its control and that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) determines the fee payable by intending pilgrims. The state government also said that a stakeholders’ meeting will be held after Eid-el-Fitri to iron out […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica